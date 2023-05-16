Cases called included:
Christopher S. Brown, 52, of 1248 N. Yellow Springs, unlawful restraint, innocent, continued, no contact with Andrea Brown, bond $500.
Travis O. Cordy, 29, of Waverly, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,500.
Cory M. Ellison, 30, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 129 North, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 129 North St.
Deloris A. Gillespie, 32, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. C, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 918 Sunset Ave.
Joshua A. Gutierrez, 40, of 779 Woodbine Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Chelsea R. Heinzen, 33, of 1727 Briarwood Terrace, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.
Juan R. Hendricksico, 41, of 336 E. Johnson Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.
Nicholas Nevels, 39, of 1027 W. Jefferson, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.
Ryan L. T. Pyles, 18, of 3110 Sherwood Park Drive, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 405 1/2 N. Race St., released on own recognizance bond.
Chantelle L. Robinson, 35, of 2735 Morton Drive, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Ty Sibert.
Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.
Roderick J. Williamson, 40, of 122 E. Madison Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, not to be at Dunaham Sports.