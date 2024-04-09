Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Wilberson Jean-Pierre, 32, of 121 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, must provide address before release, released on own recognizance bond, assault, continued, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, must provide address before release, bond $10,000.

Kevin L. Leavell, 53, of 1326 Delta Road E, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Alexander Lopez, 21, of 370 S. Belmont Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet of 353 S. Douglas Ave., bond $2,500.

Craig A. Portman, 68, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $35,000, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

