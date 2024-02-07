Zachary M. Melton, 34, of New Carlisle, falsification, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Home Depot, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, bond $5,000, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, released on own recognizance bond.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Family Dollar, bond $5,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, bond $5,000, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls, bond $5,000, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, released on own recognizance bond, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Lowes, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffrey P.A. Shinn, 37, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Michael T. Sibole, 32, of Columbus, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, fictitious plates, bench warrant ordered, expired tag or sticker, bench warrant ordered.

Madison P. Windzigl, 21, of 3926 Cabot Drive, Apt. C, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Charles D. Blanton II, 36, of 1306 Rebert Pike, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel L. Cupps, 35, of 4043 Springfield Xenia Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mellisa A. Padgett, 53, of 916 W. Pleasant St., OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI/refusal, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.

Christopher F. Pitstick, 37, of Enon, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, receiving stolen property, continued, no contact condition of bond.