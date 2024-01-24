Samuel H. Douglas, 40, of 726 E. High St., Apt. 6, guilty.

Jacob Flanagan, 27, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Dakarie C. Grimes, 22, of 726 Eastmoor Drive, strangulation, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000.

Tonya L. Johnson, 32, of 752 N. Burnett Road, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, eligible defendant.

Allen M. Lara, 30, of 1503 Linden Ave., carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lindsay Aime, 34, of 40 E. Madison Ave., Apt. 1, criminal trespass, continued, eligible defendant.

Kelly Campbell, 40, of 121 Cottage Place, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael D. Clifford, 38, of 147 W. Grand Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, muffler, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, physical control, dismissed.

Aaron K. Corvin, 47, of 826 E. Cecil St., drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron K. Corvin, 47, of 826 E. Cecil Street, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 55 days suspended, 60 days of jail with 55 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Ronald L. Crabbe, 50, of 1620 Highland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Daemontez A. Hall, 22, of 719 W. Pleasant St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bennie King IV, 32, of 2013 Scarboro Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Arthur L. Mosley, 27, of 1519 Tibbetts Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Arthur L. Mosley, 27, of 1519 Tibbetts Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 35, of 536 S. Limestone, endangering children, dismissed - prosecutor request, endangering children, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, continued, OVI/blood, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Shirley S. Saba, 27, of 516 Scott St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wyatt P. Scott, 55, of Enon, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wyatt .P Scott, 55, of Enon, theft, continued, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tarsha Threats, 44, of 628 W. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 35, of 601 Dayton Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1249 Albemarie St., theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Shanna M. Douglas, 38, of 1249 Albemarle Road, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 419 W. Mulberry St., public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Christian Pierre, 41, of 2580 N. Limestone Apt 205, criminal trespass, continued, eligible defendant.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Bryan F. Slone, 40, of 1205 1/2 W. High St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 419 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Douglas A. Jones, 58, of Fairborn, disorderly conduct by, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, fine/costs suspended due to indigency.