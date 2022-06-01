springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

9 hours ago

Cases called included:

Jaheim Almon, 20, of 908 W. Perrin Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $3,500.

Amber L. Cameron, 38, of 416 W. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Elijah A. Cuffie, 20, of Columbus, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jason Jones, 45, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Andrea Mitchell, 62, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Wilton F. Schuyler, 56, of 115 W. Freeman St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dylan Watkins, 24, of Vandalia, seizure of device, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

