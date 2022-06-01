Cases called included:
Jaheim Almon, 20, of 908 W. Perrin Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $3,500.
Amber L. Cameron, 38, of 416 W. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Elijah A. Cuffie, 20, of Columbus, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Jason Jones, 45, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.
Andrea Mitchell, 62, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Wilton F. Schuyler, 56, of 115 W. Freeman St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Dylan Watkins, 24, of Vandalia, seizure of device, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.