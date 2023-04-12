Justin S. Price, 45, of 23 E. Cassilly, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Chelsa Whitley, 34, of 420 E. Mulberry, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3314 E. National Road, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Elguin R. Alcon, 24, of 937 E. Southern Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ronald K. Cosby Jr., 38, of 315 N. Western Ave., theft, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Thomas P. Donnelly, 67, of , weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tamar D. Echols, 19, of 1761 York St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Travis R. Matthews, 28, of 2064 W. Possum Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Juan M. Ramirez, 36, of New Carlisle, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 85 days suspended, 24 months of probation, suspended on 2 year probation/law abiding, no contact with victim Micala Vargas, jail to be served in 2 weekends/4-14 and 4-21.

David D. Rose, 53, of 4641 Dayton Springfield Road, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jordan A. Young, 31, of 20 Bill Edwards Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Trevor A. Young, 24, of Medway, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Justin S. Price, 45, of 23 E. Cassilly, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of 777 N. Burnett Road, burglary, dismissed.

Scott C. Wilson, 39, of 223 N. Greenmount Ave., inducing panic, dismissed, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Thomas P. Donnelly, 67, of 2950 Selma Pike, ill convey in courthouse, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Benjamin J. Maurer II, 26, of 1428 N. Plum St., kidnapping, dismissed.

James R. Newell, 42, of 4420 Ridgewood Road East, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.