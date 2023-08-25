Cases called included:

Jeffrey A. Adkins, 62, of 440 W. High St., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Frankie Mills-Arthur, bond $1,500.

Regina Barber, 62, of 417 E. John St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia L. Harris, 57, of 843 Southfield Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, bond set at “no bond”, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Family Dollar, East Main St., bond $1,500, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact at 405 S. Burnett Road, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, South limestone, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph Hermanio, 35, of 1756 Edwards Ave., vehicular homicide, continued, public defender appointed, not to leave Clark County/electronic monitoring required, bond $100,000.

Marvin Perez, 24, of 106 S. Clairmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, driving without lights, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica R. Zukovic, 33, of 235 S. Plum, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Christopher Beaver, 35, of Medway, trespass/lands border ponds, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kenneth J. Cline, 63, of 4116 Imperial Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered.

James A. Craft, 30, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail, credit for time served, court may consider review of sentence and, probation in the event that the pending felony, charges are dismissed or if he is bonded out, currently on probation in Montgomery County, fined $100.

James T. A. Craft, 30, of New Carlisle, 12 point suspension, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Ambria F. Docter, 21, of Washington Courthouse, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Angie M. Haun, 33, of 9 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Candria M. Lynn, 22, of 1302 Delta Road, Apt. D, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jennifer Neal, 42, of 431 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James R. Newell, 43, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, fine/costs due Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $82.

Blanche W. Ray, 52, of 354 White Cliffs Court, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.