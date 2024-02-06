Ethan C. Cochran, 32, of 1835 W. High St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Rykiesha D. Ervin, 25, of 712 Staton Ave., tamper with evidence, innocent, continued, refused public defender/to hire attorney, no contact with Jimmy T’s Bar Lagonda Ave., bond $10,000.

Sultan S. Mays, 48, of 1421 Grover St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, did not qualify for public defender/to retain attorney, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristy M. Ratliff, 52, of Enon, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joel Salyer, 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed.

Joel Salyer , 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, theft, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Maziel Velazquez, 25, of 925 Mansfield Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, texting while driving, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.