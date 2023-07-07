Cases called included:

Tiffany L. Adams, 44, of 2133 Memorial Drive, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Rachael E. Kemp, 37, of Lewisburg, request for bail, dismissed.

Paula L. Metcalf, 38, of 246 Lawnview Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 63, of 1836 Wittenberg Blvd., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

William A. Cydrus IV, 46, of 1629 Lexington Ave., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Trevor J. Stewart, 20, of Enon, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 22 days suspended, credit for time served, to have no new offenses, fine and costs due by 4/18/24 at 1:30 p.m., fined $200, OVI - under age consumption, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Erin K. Young, 34, of Newark, violate protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery L. Cameron, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug paraphernalia marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery L. Cameron Jr., 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery L. Cameron Jr., 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nickson Etienne, 33, of Miami, FL, public indecency, bench warrant ordered.

Izaye Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Francisco Hernandez, 28, of 1508 Mound St., improper use of 911, guilty, fined $50.

Wade A. Mckinster, 28, of 518 Linwood Ave., obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with 22CRB02270, fined $50.

Amber L. Neighbors, 39, of 225 Kinnane Ave., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, defendant to provide PO with mental health assessment, comply with all treatment and medication, fined $50.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Allan E. Szabo, 47, of Chesepeake, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jasmine N. Wells, 21, of 1576 E. High St. #106, state OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is ISP, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no additional cost to probation run concrrnt 21TRC10260, driving privileges will require interlock device, fined $500.