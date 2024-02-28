Matthew D. Goodridge, 36, of N. Hampton, guilty, released on own recognizance bond, dismissed.

Brandy S. Nickels, 39, of 1308 Delta Road B, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Leslie H. Workman, 40, of New Carlisle, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jonathon Z. Bucevicius, 24, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 34, of 1375 Beverly Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 45 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 45 days in jail credit for time served 35 days 10 days suspended.

John D. Derrick Jr., 28, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, fined $1000, 12 point susp, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Isabella L. Golden, 26, of 1342 Ronald Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyler L. Johnson, 24, of 2015 Gridley Court, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyler L. Johnson, 24, of 2015 Gridley Ct, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 37, of Dayton, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 37, criminal trespass, guilty, 11 days jail credit for time served 11 days 50 fine due within 6 months, fined $50.

Brian A. Predmore, 58, of 906 Sherman Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

John Kaylie St, 19, of 1725 N. Limestone St., offenses/underage persons, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher C. Ward, 26, of 1628 Lucas Drive, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

James R. Whitesell, 30, of 1828 Clay St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brandon A. Adkins, 33, of 1620 Maryland Ave., Apt. 1, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacobs B. Dalton, 34, of Columbus, strangulation, continued, DNQ.

Tracy Lunsford, 56, of 651 Scott St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Gavin Q. Morris, 23, of 1510 W. Clark St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kolton S. Riffle, 19, of Fairborn, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew L. Williams, 26, of 212 Wakter St., strangulation, continued, bond amended to $10,000 community service.