Cases called included:
Christian S. Abbasi, 38, of London, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed.
Michael Anderson, 48, of 837 W. Pleasant St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, speed, bench warrant ordered.
Jaime Cabrera, 36, of New Carlisle, felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.
Catherine I. Current, 32, of Urbana, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.
John A. Diehl, 44, of New Carlisle, fugitive, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.
Julie A. Lower, 37, of 1991 Kenton St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Stanley H. Martin, 41, of 27 E. Ward St., request for bail, dismissed.
Charles J. Smith, 43, assault, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, concurrent with felony sentence, assessed costs $50.
Ronald Wheeler III, 37, of Vandalia, assault, guilty, continued, or bond.
Levi A. Garvey, 29, of 1560 E. High St. Apt. D, burglary, dismissed - indicted.