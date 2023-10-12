Cases called included:

Dalton A. Boldman, 24, of 1531 Broadway St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Lahkim S. Elderharief, 23, of 521 N. Light St., obstructing official business, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cody B. Johnson, 32, of 1750 Baker Road, Apt. Lot 12, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Larry E. Plantz, 27, of 1516 W. North St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jimmy L. Robinson, 57, of 522 E. Grand, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1217 Driscoll, theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1217 Driscoll, theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1217 Driscoll Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Preston Taylor, 26, of New Carlisle, theft, guilty, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Kristal J. Titus, 40, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt. 41, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Tyree A. Andrews, 25, of 741 Sherman Ave., disrupting public service, dismissed.

Ashanti A. Cherry, 46, of 1009 Clifton Ave., attempt, dismissed, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 1255 W. Perrin, strangulation, dismissed.

Storm M. Wolter, 29, of Greenville, offenses/underage persons, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Joel A. Breslin, 41, of 1783 Edwards Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed.

David J. Brummett, 34, of Medway, felonious assault, dismissed.

Lawrence E. Cardosi III, 25, of 1610 S. Limestone St., obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 25 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $150.

Tyler S. Dowler, 36, of 121 S. Western Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa L. Rice, 52, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., complicity, continued, public defender appointed.

Tevin L. Stewart, 30, of 1220 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jerry G. White, 36, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail, review in 1 month after mental health/drug and alcohol assessments.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possess criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Darius L. Harper, 26, of 817 E. McCreight Ave., domestic violence, continued, refused public defender.

Konner L. Hileman, 29, of Xenia, criminal damaging, continued, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Brian J. Hinshaw, 38, of 909 Pine St., burglary, dismissed.

Brittnie M. Mcconnaha, 29, of 2245 Ontario Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 24 N. Florence St., vandalism, dismissed.