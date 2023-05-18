Paul E. Campbell, 32, of 719 Farlow St., Apt. 9, felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Andre Filbien, 35, of 1623 Avodire, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender.

Keosha M. Goodwin, 21, of 338 W. Liberty St., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Joseph E. Howard, 19, of 668 Drexel Ave., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Amariuna L. Smith, 20, of 642 Cedar St., assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Jacob A. Bradley, 32, of Urbana, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob A. Bradley, 32, of 546 Kellie Drive, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

James F. Brown, 47, of Lima, failure to comply, dismissed, obstruct official business, guilty, fine and costs due by Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $100, resisting arrest, dismissed, ill use/possession drug paraphernalia, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jade M. Carpenter, 40, of 1733 W. Mulberry St., theft, dismissed.

Jade M. Carpenter, 40, of 1733 W. Mulberry St., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, treatment to continue with mental health, fined $250.

Mikilin T. Mcbrayer, 34, of 1501 Ronald Road, amended to abandon animals, guilty, fine and costs due by Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $150, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to display dog license, dismissed.

Anthony Senter, 35, of 523 Linwood Ave., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 174 days suspended, 6 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by end of probation, fined $375.

Max D. White, 46, of 5763 Ballentine Pike, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, review for journey to freedom/payment of fine and costs, fined $250.