Cases called included:
Jared A. Deaton, 32, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.
Connor L. Phiri, 19, of 641 N. Wittenberg Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Zachary A. Tucker, 18, of 4643 Middle Urbana Road, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group probation, fined $200.
Mara A. Chaney, 26, of 1227 Terrance Drive, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, red light, dismissed.
Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Daniel P. Miller, 45, of 1326 Terrace Drive, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, littering, dismissed, open container, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.
Angel Primous, 37, of 1009 Clifton, attempt, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Kyra D. Hunley, 26, of 212 Corlington Drive, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.
Danny L. Mcghee Jr., 31, of 2436 York St., fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.
Michael R. Smith, 45, of 5069 Lower Valley Pike, fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.