Clark County Municipal Court cases

55 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Sarah E. Belenske, 20, of Urbana, theft, guilty, continued, refer to see if qualifies for diversion program.

Mark A. Jones, 63, of 508 Fair St., no bond hold for probation violation hearing, guilty, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Tiffany L. Jones, 39, of 1958 S. Center Blvd., driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Tiffany L. Jones, 39, of 1958 S. Center Blvd., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua Marano, 20, of 372 S. Douglas Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith L. Roe, 60, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, possession of criminal tools, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, criminal damaging, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffery Storms, 42, of Medway, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Tony R. Tracey, 22, of 1210 Linden Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Gracie Troyer, 21, of Urbana, telecommunication harassment, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

