Cases called included:
Stephon T. Cheek, 26, of 712 Mason St., obstructing official business, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, assessed costs $200, possession of drugs, guilty, assessed costs $25.
John C. Dinka, 50, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Anthony S. Ferryman, 38, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 22, public indecency, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Opal J. Mcdonald, 34, of 131 E. Southern Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of 718 Montgomery Ave., attempt, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
