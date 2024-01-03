John C. Dinka, 50, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony S. Ferryman, 38, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 22, public indecency, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Opal J. Mcdonald, 34, of 131 E. Southern Ave., assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of 718 Montgomery Ave., attempt, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.