Wesley J. Ioannides, 19, of Bonita Springs, FL, unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Sylvio Joseph, 35, of 1859 S. Belmont Avenue, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim.

Sherrie M. Leach, 53, of Mechanicsburg, failure to file sales tax ret., innocent, continued, did not qualify for public defender.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 24 N. Florence St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Abraham Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Spencer W. Sharp, 29, of 24 N. Florence St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Benjamin T. Fisher II, 57, of 231 S. Shaffer St., violation of temporary protection order, not guilty.

Dathan B. Foster, 24, of 304 Fair St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Sean P. Kelley, 20, of 215 N. Race St., domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 14 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, no contact with victim.

Shyane R. Knisley, 29, of 929 Oak St., criminal trespass, guilty, 12 days of jail with 12 days suspended.

Clayton A. Longfellow, 22, of Covington, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, fined $250.