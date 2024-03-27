Yesenia T. Betsey, 31, of 944 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, innocent, continued, no contact.

Lerisa R. Cafiero, 44, of 705 W. Dahlia, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $20,000.

Cheyenne N. Carroll, 22, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact.

Joshua M. Frock, 34, of 4850 Troy Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tristan J. Keaton, 22, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Michael L. Murray, 37, of 2420 Mayfair Drive, complicity, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Andy T. Nguyen, 31, of Liberty Twp., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Richard L. Whaley, 57, of 126 Brent Drive W., Apt. A, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Misty R. Ackley, 34, of 2750 W. National Road, felonious assault, dismissed.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 25, of 1956 Elsmford, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, unauthorized use vehicle, dismissed.

Jamar M. Cleveland, 26, of Grove City, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, continued.

Tiara M. J. Coberly, 21, of 455 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Randi L. Compton, 40, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, of 1912 W. Washington Ave., harassment by inmate, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 2604 Berger Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Zachary R. Hamilton, 33, of 610 Kinnane Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Molly M. Knisley, 27, of 1014 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Jean M. Levelt, 31, of 17 Johnny Lytle Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jean M. Levelt, 31, of 17 Johnny Lytle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Amber N. Parks, 30, of 2159 Larch St., resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, bond changed to “or”.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of 8 Seever St., theft, dismissed.

Penny L. Smith, 62, of 803 Linden Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, failure to yield/red light, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 613 Gruen Drive, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joseph G. Windsor, 26, of 633 W. Euclid Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mauricio Aviles, 20, of 2639 Zimmerman Street, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 80 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, complete alcohol/drug/CD assessment and treatment, fined $500.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, criminal damaging, guilty, 12 days of jail, 12 days credit for time served.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 37 E. Madison Ave Apt H, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.