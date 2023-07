Cases called included:

Thomas L. Baker, 63, of Columbus, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dakota L. Manning, 25, of 2800 Dwight Road, felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

James Skaggs P, 47, of 1518 W. North St., menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kyle C. Wells, 36, of 2019 Elmsford St., request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

John J. Fowler, 22, of Washington Court House, request for bail, continued, no bond pending transfer.

Clair Andrew St, 23, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Camren A. Steward, 19, of 111 S. Western Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Ashley M. Swank, 36, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Erica R. Robinson, 44, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt. 104, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Mia Roush, 22, of 1932 Jordan Drive, Apt. G, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Donald E. Smith, 43, of 801 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Marcus L. A. Suttles, 46, of 2541 Sunset, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald R. Boswell Jr., 53, of South Charleston, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Cody R. Lough, 28, of 3404 Colonial Drive, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, amended to failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Margaret C. Sarfino, 29, of Dayton, OVI, continued, improper passing, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Kenyatta D. Pittman Stone, 35, of 1111 1/2 W. Mulberry St., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brock J. Raines, 43, of 2182 Ballentine Pike, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail concurrent with current jail sentence, not permitted to enter Kohl’s on Bechtle in Springfield, fined $250.

Andrew M. Verrett, 42, of Dayton, OVI, dismissed, unauthorized plates, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no driving offenses for 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due by July 9, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250, fail to register, guilty, fined $50, open container, guilty, fined $150.