Cases called included:

Jesse L. Bray, 56, of 1928 E. High St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, not to be within 500 feet Sunoco, 936 W. North St., released on own recognizance bond.

Courtney L. Cooke, 33, of 5269 Old Columbus Road, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Travis A. Crowell, 28, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver signed.

Marie R. Eltume, 38, of 133 The Post Road, Apt. B, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, obscure vision/open door, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Izaye Y.S. Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Shanna M. Gilbert, 45, of 1566 Prospect St., OVI, innocent, continued, no bond hold for sentencing.

Ellen C. Griggs, 53, of 616 N. Murray St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, ride bicycle right side, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Harper, 68, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Theodore A. Higgins, 36, of 124 Rice St., burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, not to be within 500 feet of 1023 Jasper St., bond $7,500.

Wilson Lara, 23, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jose Lopez, 27, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Chris Milem, 56, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Raven S. Taylor, 19, of 834 1/2 W. North St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, disorderly, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Steven Blount, 59, of 317 S. Plum St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., assault, continued, electronic monitoring required if bonds out on felonies.

Devonn C. Brye, 24, of 1022 Sherman Ave., strangulation, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Christopher B. Heid, 51, of Xenia, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of 420 Rice St., burglary, continued, not to be within 500 feet 414 W. High, no contact with Jeff Crane.

Laharish Lakku, 30, of Austin, TX, possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without restitution fee, suspended time vacated with payment of fine and costs, fined $650, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Dakota L. Manning, 25, of 2800 Dwight Road, felonious assault, dismissed.

Lauren M. Mefford, 31, of 413 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, abduction, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jamie L. Morales, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.