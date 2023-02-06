Darren M. Neighbors, 20, of 1603 Kenton St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Jessica M. Ware, 38, of Fairborn, OH, child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Billy R. Hall, 39, of 911 Bellevue Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due within 30 days, fined $375.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 20, of Vandalia, OH, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered.

Yoni Gonzalez, 24, of 1014 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua R. Jarvis, 30, of 516 N. Race St., DUS OVI suspension, dismissed.

Tiyonna D. Kennebrew, 23, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed.

Leah E. E. Marquez, 29, of 1351 W. Pleasant St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 18 Lagonda Ave., burglary, continued.

Brenda E. Soby, 48, of 1428 N. Lowry St., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Bryan J. Wicks, 18, of 721 E. Cecil St., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 41, of 11 S. Shaffer St., improper use of 911, bench warrant ordered.

Dai’vontay J. Hudson, 27, of 107 E. Rose St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

John W. Bond, 43, of South Charleston, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, pay fines and costs/no further offenses, fined $400, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Josiah Gilbert II, 18, of 223 S. Western Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacob B. Howald, 62, of 2579 Tecumseh Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses and pay fines and costs, fined $400, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Patrick Luckett II, 67, of 717 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass reduced to disorderly, guilty, pay fines and costs/no further offenses, fined $10.

Linda S. Monroe, 77, of 5835 Beard Road, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, agreement to forfeit firearm, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Braden R. Woods, 24, of 1415 Richmoor Drive, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jessie L. Pierson, 40, of 3560 Old Springfield Road, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered.

Jessie L. Pierson, 40, of 3560 Old Springfield Road, vehicular homicide, bench warrant ordered, vehicular manslaughter, bench warrant ordered, vehicular manslaughter, bench warrant ordered.

Michael T. Taisey, 48, of 1028 Westmont Drive, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, cost of supervision to be paid in probation, ALS remains, fines and costs to be paid by end of probation, to commence SA treatment within 45 days, fined $375, state OVI, dismissed, slow speed, dismissed.