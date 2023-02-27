X
Dark Mode Toggle

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
18 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Isaiah J. Carson, 37, of Centerville, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,500.

Natasha L. Conley, 38, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Izaye Y. S Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Natasia J. Howard, 23, of Columbus, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Marshea January, bond $1,500, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Marshea January, released on own recognizance bond.

Ina M. Robinson, 53, of 1710 Sunset Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jordan M. Scott, 31, of 932 W. Liberty, attempt, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, criminal damaging, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Drew A. Crockran, 20, of 524 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, continued, recall bond forfeiture.

Leah R. Holbrook, 23, of Urbana, assault, continued.

Martin M. Perez, 34, of 1633 Cypress St., flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Marvin M. Perez, 34, of 1033 Cypress St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph Wilbert, 34, of 730 Rubsann, disrupting public service, continued, no contact with Kerline Ambrise, public defender appointed, domestic violence, continued, no contact with Kerline Ambrise, public defender appointed.

Kevin Gonzalez, 22, of 1014 S. Fountain Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin Gonzalez, 22, of 806 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin Gonzalez, 22, of 1014 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin Gonzalez, 22, of 1014 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle, resisting arrest, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Travis J. Robinson, 32, of 900 N. Belmont Ave., OVI, continued, order 3 day program, improper starting/backing, dismissed.

James R. Conley, 43, of 6122 New Carlisle Pike, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, headlights (2), dismissed.

James R. Conley Jr., 43, of 6122 New Carlisle Pike, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine and costs due by 8/29/23 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250, drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Man killed in Monday morning Springfield shooting
2
Summer Arts Festival lineup set, KR swimmer wins state title, and other...
3
Another southwest Ohio singer moves to ‘American Idol’ Hollywood round
4
Ohio utility regulator front and center in massive bailout scandal
5
Clark County leaders cite breach of contract with nonprofit’s...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top