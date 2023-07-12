Cases called included:

James L. Cunningham, 50, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

James L. Cunningham, 50, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric J. Hall, 56, of 1638 Satinwood Circle, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave. H, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tony R. Tracey, 46, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 30, of 626 Tibbetts Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Elbert E. Wright, 55, of 1213 Beverly Ave., burglary, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Jeanett S. Adkins, 74, of 2115 Memorial Dr, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Cato L. B. Mayberry, 21, of 1145 Oak St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Trevor Mccarthy, 19, of Xenia, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31, of South Charleston, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kasandra C. Smith, 24, of 1300 Cedarview Drive W, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cassandra M. Speakman, 29, of 3935 E. National, abandon animals, dismissed, fail to display dog license, guilty, fined $15, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Michael A. Wilson, 36, of Dayton, aggravated burglary, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kieyla Wren, 19, of 3304 Eastham St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $250, OVI, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Bridgett C. Ehling, 57, of 915 Montgomery Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32, of West Liberty, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, jail concurrent with 23CRB01626, no fine and costs imposed.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 32, of West Liberty, obstructing official business, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, jail concurrent with 23CRB01482, no fine and costs imposed.