Cases called included:

Kervens Cherry, 25, of 2850 E. Main St., Apt. 40, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Angela M. Gulinello, 42, of 1034 W. North St., request for bail, dismissed.

Judith A. Colwell, 70, of 1717 Trinity Drive, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension remains in effect, fined $375.

Cesar Roblero, 41, of Bloomingburg, OVI, guilty, 6 months of probation, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 month group probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Eulogio M. Cortez, 42, of 218 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jesus Lopez, 44, of Troy, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jason Loring, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, waiver signed, request for bail, continued, public defender appointed, bond set at “no bond”.

Jason Loring E, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., request for bail, continued, waiver signed, public defender appointed.

Robin L. Neff, 61, of Fairborn, OVI, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Tracy W. Lunsford, 56, of 651 Scott St., request for bail, dismissed.

Lashonda L. Lynn, 24, of 1455 Selma Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alvin M. Williams, 29, of 528 S. Hubert, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.