Cases called included:

John J. Fowler, 22, of Washington Court House, request for bail, continued, no bond pending transfer.

Paul E. Powell Jr., 34, of 406 W. Liberty St., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Erica R. Robinson, 44, of 526 N. Murray St., Apt 104, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald E. Smith, 43, of 801 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Camren A. Steward, 19, of 111 S. Western Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher D. Wilson, 43, of Byesville, request for bail, dismissed.

Shane A. Crawford, 34, of 1844 Stratford Place, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Stanley J. Dornon, 29, of 915 W. Mulberry St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, pay fine and costs by 8/23/23, fined $250.

Yolanda N. Lawson, 44, of 834 Rice St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Alexandria M. Rose, 38, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 24 months of probation, no new offenses, obey rules of probation, fined $375.

Joshua L. Salyers, 34, of 643 Villa Road #C, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 24 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, ISP probation, no new offenses, fined $750, OVI, dismissed, 12 point suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Tyler C. Selvage, 22, of 451 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 6 months of probation, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 6 months group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Bein A. S. Verronique, 47, of 43 E. Ward St., flee/elude police officer amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $75.

Earl Baker III, 51, of 1036 Wayne Ave., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Brianna Cordle, 21, of 1017 Summer St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Megan M. Mccormick, 34, of 735 Linden Ave., theft, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 20 days credit for time served, costs due by Sept. 19, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., jail suspended on condition community service completed.

Deaerius D. Mcwhorter, 25, of 306 Catherine St., obstructing official business, guilty, fine and costs due by 8/22/23 at 8:45 a.m., no need to appear if paid in full, fined $100.

Lahkim J. Quisenberry, 32, of 2111 Elmwood Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Brent E. Sanderson, 48, of Enon, obstructing official business, guilty, fine and costs due by Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., if paid in full no need to appear, fined $100.

Kenneth D. Thompson, 34, of Columbus, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty, fined $50.

Whited George M. J. A, 24, of 2733 Maplewood, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, carry concealed weapon, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed.