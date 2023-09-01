Cases called included:

Jeanette N. Bond, 37, of Orient, obstructing official business, guilty, guilty, 3 days of jail, assessed costs $50.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2151 Hoppes St., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Opal E. Cboins, 43, of Xenia, complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond.

James E. Jones, 53, of 4061 Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Preston Nunn, 31, of Sidney, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Mackenzie E. Powell, 25, of 1607 Overlook Drive, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 4 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition no new offenses for 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 30 days, fined $200.

Chase Schmidt, 25, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition no new offenses for 1 year, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

William A. Cunningham, 39, of Xenia, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Douglas C. Stratton, 48, of 737 E. Cecil St., menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Lonnie C. Anderson Jr., 25, of 1950 Elwood Lane, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher Auburn, 36, of 1737 S. Burnett Road, request for bail, dismissed.

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Stephanie R. Brown, 36, of 1855 S. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of 880 Gable St., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine and costs suspended as defendant indigent, comply with child services case plan, to complete journey to freedom, submit to random drug testing as probation officer may require, to have mental health evaluation and follow up, treatment in addition to the drug and alcohol treatment, directed by the CCDJFS case plan, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 32, of Mechanicsburg, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, court may consider shortening operator’s license suspended if defendant, clears all suspensions and pays all reinstatement, fees and gets a valid license, fine and costs due by April 23. 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $700.

Lisa M. Poe, 38, of 414 W. High St., Apt. 1/2, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.