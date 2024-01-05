Tyren L. Dearmond, 40, of 635 W. Euclid Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

John C. Dinka, 50, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Bradley J. Dunn, 29, of Pitchin, entry/prob. terminate/jail reimposed, guilty.

Anthony S. Ferryman, 38, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 22, public indecency, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jose F. Gomez Lopez, 20, of 3222 Woonsocket St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia M. Grant, 51, of 2247 Sunnyland Blvd., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

John L. Greathouse Jr., 39, of 1519 Tibbetts Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 36, of 1612 Woodward Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Sean P. Kelley, 20, of 215 N. Race St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Opal J. Mcdonald, 34, of 131 E. Southern Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Amanda E. Stevens, 42, of 808 Elm St., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Adam C. Douthy, 38, of 2024 Morgan St., driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, hit and run/prop., bench warrant ordered.

Adam C. Douthy, 38, of 2024 Morgan St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Jerry R. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., criminal trespass, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Joshua S. Clay, 34, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., speed, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Joshua S. Clay, 34, of 535 Knickerbocker Ave., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Timothy J. Russell, 44, of Enon, fail. to register as sex offender, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, notice of res. address change, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 44, of , criminal trespass, dismissed.