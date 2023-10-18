Cases called included:

Riley T. Bogard, 18, of 1516 Torrence Drive, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Austin R. Boyd., 35, of 2114 Hillside Ave., drive without owner consent, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Riley J. Burgin, 19, of Dayton, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dillon M. Davis, 31, of 2850 E. Main St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rebecca N. Dixon, 18, of Louisville, KY, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jamie L. Dowler, 35, of 1556 W. High St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Christina L. Hubert, 18, of Delphos, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Melissa A. Isaac, 36, of 5327 Old Columbus Ave., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shandale Jacobs, 29, of Xenia, weapons under disability, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Tara K. Lino, 37, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike 13, domestic violence, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Kevin D. Murnahan, 61, of 820 W. North St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered.

Israel R. Scott IV, 26, of 1824 Kenwood Ave., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Ian C. Battle, 35, of 427 W. Southern Ave., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Demartaz A. Cox, 25, of 302 E. High St. 7, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Skyler D. Eckelbarger, 26, of St. Paris, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 1071 Kenton St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Katelin H. Steinberger, 32, of 1308 W. High St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jack L. Wooten, 19, of 1206 Lagonda Ave., strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, no contact with H. Clark.

Danny R. Bowshier, 40, of 732 Stanton Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victor .L Keaton, 44, of 405 Lansdowne, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jamie Moralas-Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sarah J. Obrien, 39, of 121 S. Western Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle Ave.

James R. Owen, 34, of 668 Drexel Ave., possession of drugs, dismissed.

James R. Owen, 34, of 501 Geron Dr, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, refer to driver’s intervention program, speed, dismissed.

Preston Taylor, 26, of 1714 Charles St., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Piper A. Caddell, 20, of Fairborn, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on condition comply with all orders, drug/alcohol and mental health assessments to be completed within 45 days, must comply with all follow-up recommendations and any prescribed medication. must obtain employment, fines and costs paid no less than 30 days before end probation, fined $100.

Kyran L. Davis, 22, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. E, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jennifer L. Garrettson, 36, of 1837 Rebert Pike, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Travis Lunsford, 36, of Dayton, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Jessica M. Parsons, 30, of 1606 Kenton St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $50.

Jack L. Wooten, 19, of 1571 Mound St., domestic violence, continued, no contact with H. Clark.