Cases called included:
Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain, aggravated menacing, innocent, guilty, 180 days of jail, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail concurrent with 22CRB01704, this sentence may be suspended if he is accepted and, released for inpatient treatment per order in 22B1704.
Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended due to indigent, jail concurrent, ISP, defendant may be evaluated for inpatient for, SA and mental health treatment by PO, if accepted court will consider early release for, inpatient treatment ISP will commence upon release, from incarceration.
Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 18 Lagonda Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Walter D. Stobbe, 62, of 404 E. McCreight, Apt. 326, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, menacing, bench warrant ordered.
Aaron K. Cooper, 38, of 1517 Woodward Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.
Mark J. Nelson, 51, of 513 Vine St., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Eddie J. Owens III, 33, of 405 Warren Drive, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.
Brandon T. Sutton, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, guilty, 99 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 99 days jail/CTS 9 days/90 days suspended with 1 year probation, continued with Brightview and address Clermont County warrants, fines and costs to be paid by 6 months, fined $100.
Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.
Robert R. Young, 37, of 845 E. High St., aggravated burglary, dismissed.
Aaron E. Dunn, 50, of 5820 Wynn Road, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.
Fredrick R. Mcallen Jr., 36, of Dayton, OH, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.
Clova M. Adamson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.
Clova M. Adamson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.
Kristin J. Cooper, 43, of 21 E. Cassilly St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.
Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of 1509 Villa Road, weapons under disability, dismissed.
Destiny A. Gorenflo, 30, of 152 Ferncliff Place, aggravated vehicular assault, dismissed - indicted.
Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 35 E. Madison Ave., Apt. G, immunity; prohibit conduct, dismissed.
Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, dismissed.
Nicholas A. Smith, 24, of 1300 W. Cedarview Circle, criminal trespass, dismissed, attempt, guilty, 180 days of jail, 24 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, criminal damaging, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, guilty, 180 days of jail, 24 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, cost of supervision to be paid to probation, ISP commences upon release from jail for treatment, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.
Alma S. Wright, 70, of 2358 N. Limestone St., Apt. 3, operate gambling house, dismissed, costs to be paid by 2/28/23.