Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain, aggravated menacing, innocent, guilty, 180 days of jail, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail concurrent with 22CRB01704, this sentence may be suspended if he is accepted and, released for inpatient treatment per order in 22B1704.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended due to indigent, jail concurrent, ISP, defendant may be evaluated for inpatient for, SA and mental health treatment by PO, if accepted court will consider early release for, inpatient treatment ISP will commence upon release, from incarceration.