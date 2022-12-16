Samantha J. Rice, 21, of So Charleston, OH, criminal damaging, guilty, continued, refer to diversion, no contact condition of bond.

Daniel Velasquez, 24, of 1925 Lexington Ave., OVI, guilty, guilty, 24 months of driver license suspension, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, jail suspended on cond 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fines and costs to be paid within 4 months, assessed costs $375, drive without valid license, guilty, assessed costs $250, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Christopher E. Ward, 25, of 1170 Gonder St., OVI, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, credit for time served, fines and costs due in 2 months, assessed costs $375, drive without valid license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $250.

Shaun E. Fleming Jr., 31, of 707 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Shaniece L. Johnson, 24, of Dayton, DH, theft, continued, not to be at Kohls/Bechtle Ave.

Vernon Hunt, 48, of 3262 Revels St., assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Andrew D. Melms, 49, of 1218 Selma Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 45, of 930 Sherman Ave., theft, dismissed.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 45, of 930 Sherman Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, dismissed.