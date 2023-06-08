Stephon E. Hite, 34, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. H, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appt, bond $10,000.

Derrick RJ Ramey Jr., 19, of 1703 Maiden Lane, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Charity F. Roberts, 52, of New Carlisle, hold without bond, guilty.

Jesus E. Segura, 18, of 134 Kennedy Drive, Apt. 15, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Lawrence E. Smith, 40, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Charles Adams, 42, of London, menacing, dismissed.

Jessica D. Applin, 42, of 1834 Tibbetts Ave., OVI, continued, headlights required, dismissed.

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of 618 Sherman Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Colin M. Mcadams, 29, of South Charleston, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Mackenzie E. Powell, 24, of 1607 Overlook Drive, OVI, continued, focus and aim headlights, dismissed.

William L. Sawyer, 30, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Chase Schmidt, 25, of Dayton, OVI, continued, open container, dismissed.