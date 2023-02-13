Baley N. Mcghee, 25, of 1817 Kenton St., FTSSA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

William L. A. Sanders, 29, of Columbus, OH, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Brent E. Sanderson, 48, of Enon, OH, physical control, bench warrant ordered.

Micah J. Bobo, 45, of 6647 Troy Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.

Angela S. Brickman, 46, of 711 Cypress, falsification, dismissed.

Natasha L. Conley, 37, of 525 E. Home Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey L. Dyer, 61, of 1407 Edwards St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher M. Elrod, 19, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Raul A. Lopez Molina, 47, of Dayton, OH, OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, cost of supervision to be paid to probation, required to complete drug/alcohol assessment/treatment, no same or similar driving offenses, fined $375.

John D. Mccloud, 38, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael K. Parker, 49, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, defendant to attend journey to freedom, fined $50.

Brooke E. Carter, 42, of 1921 Scarboro St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Timothy A. Cobb, 46, of London, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Rachael N. Cordle, 31, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald L. Crabbe, 49, of 1620 Highland Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Jimmy E. Cutrer, 51, of New Carlisle, OH, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Jimmy E. Cutrer, 51, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Alexis L. Stevens, 27, of 21 1/2 E. Cassilly St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Bo T. Davis, 24, of South Vienna, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $350.

Darrin J. Pollock Jr., 33, of 1115 Selma Road, falsification, guilty, 160 days of jail, 12 months of probation, jail CTS/balance suspended, ISP probation, fined $50.

Jameel Y. Tabor, 43, of Cincinnati, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI/breath, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.