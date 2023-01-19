Anthony D. Harris II, 26, of 1920 E. High St., Apt. 104, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Brent E. Sanderson, 48, of Enon, OH, physical control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Montilta B. Allen, 45, of 325 W. Columbia St., Apt. 218, assault, dismissed.

Frederick J. Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Frederick J. Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Arnold, 57, of 141 Prarie Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 6 month group probation, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Romelo E. Butler, 28, of 721 S. Fountain Ave., weapons while intoxicated reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fines and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $100, discharge of firearm, dismissed.

Catherine M. Dobyns, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, animals running at large, dismissed.

Anthony M. Edley, 34, of 132 Wilson Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., possess defaced firearm, dismissed.

Robert L. Huffman, 29, of 535 E. Southern Ave., discharge of firearm, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Jacob L. Johnson, 37, of 914 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., escape, dismissed, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, abduction, dismissed.

Jacob L. Johnson, 37, of 914 W. Johnny Lytle., OVI, dismissed.

Jason A. Lebaroff, 44, of West Carrollton, OH, theft, dismissed, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 178 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 2 days credit for time served, 2 days credit for time served, suspended on 6 month probation and law abiding, 100 hours community service, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $100.

Brian L. Nance, 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 214, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Shelton E. Ream, 20, of 1402 Beacon, OVI reduced to under age OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 4 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, suspended on 6 month group probation, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50.

Vanessa G. Rothgeb, 45, of 468 Stanton Ave., assault, dismissed.

Steven L. Stewart, 35, of Urbana, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ashley A. Adkins, 31, of 134 S. Shaffer St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Dezane Barksdale, 27, of Xenia, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Charles E. Inwood, 52, of Xenia, OH, DUS, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Charles E. Inwood II, 52, of Xenia, OH, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Richard A. Marburger, 60, of 1208 Tibbetts Ave., assault, guilty, 170 days of jail, fined $250.

Mark N. Messer, 34, of 1315 Amherst Road, burglary, continued, PD appointed.

Lawrence E. Smith, 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr., 40, of South Vienna, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew W. Wise, 21, of 567 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Michael Anderson, 30, of 5665 Willow Chase Circle, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, complete drug/alcohol assessment, vehicle immobilization for 90 days 1/17/23 - 4/28/, fined $525, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Matthew J. Ketcheson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail, 6 months of probation, 180 days Clark County Jail, 105 concurrent with 22CRB02121, 75 days suspended for scram, 6 months probation comply with rules drug/alcohol/mental health assessment, complete all recommended treatment, fined $150.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, defendant has an admission date of 1/18/23 at her house, defendant must complete her inpatient treatment at her.

Christopher S. Patton, 33, of Yellow Springs, OH, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Delmar C. Rice, 41, of 830 E. Rose, OVI, guilty, 42 days of jail, 42 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, ALS terminated without fee.

Timothy G. White, 42, of 1148 Rosedale Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 45 days of jail, jail to run with 22CR0273 CP case, fines and costs due by July 26, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., fined $150, child endangering, dismissed.