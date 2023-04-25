Cases called included:
Lance A. Clark, 51, of 2085 Stowe Drive, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.
Kaleb A. Clem, 24, of South Charleston, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Jayvon L. Hutchins, 32, of 1538 W. Clark St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,195, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, unreasonable noise, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.
Terrance M. Jennings, 32, of New Carlisle, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $20,000.
John C. Mccoy, 42, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Gayla D. Morris, 34, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Corey W. Piper, 52, of Urbana, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.
Holly A. Shaw, 34, of 909 Pine St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Mary M. Sions, 34, of North Lauderdale, FL, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.
Gary E. Willmeth, 67, of 18 N. Jackson St., improper use of 911, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.