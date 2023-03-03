Preston D. Muncy, 49, of 309 E. College, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation / law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $375.

Preston D. Muncy, 49, of 505 Burnett Road, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, not guilty, violation of temporary protection order, not guilty.

Naasirah K. Akram, 29, of 2024 Broadway St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Michael A. Colvin Jr., 30, of 366 E. Mcreight Ave., resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed.

Paul H. Gonzalez, 57, of 1816 Morgan St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Saniyah L. Lytle, 35, of 1030 Dibert Ave., menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lamont A. Walton, 48, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 408, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 W. Ridgewood Road, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $50.

Keaira M. Hartman, 23, of 3001 Heritage St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darren M. Neighbors, 20, of 1603 Kenton St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicole L. Padgett, 42, of 616 S. Wittenberg Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brenda E. Soby, 48, of 1428 N. Lowry Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.