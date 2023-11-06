Cases called included:

Lisa M. Braskett, 59, of South Charleston, theft, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffery Cameron, 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffery Cameron, 28, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug paraphernalia-marijuana, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jeffery Cameron Jr., 28, of 635 S. Lowry Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Ryan E. B. Durr, 29, of Lima, failure to reinstate license, dismissed - prosecutor request, no operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request, falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Eduardo A. Fitch, 48, of Sidney, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of 914 W. Grand Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Devin Morgan, 35, of Urbana, fugitive, guilty, continued, bond $5,000.

Philip W. Murphy, 30, of Yellow Springs, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., guilty, bond $5,000, guilty, theft, continued, public defender appointed, ‘no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of 1438 Woodward Ave., guilty, bond $5,000, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $25,000, domestic violence, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Castillo G. Sotelo, 25, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Keshaun Taylor, 20, of Mansfield, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Azure V. White, 37, of 1209 W. Pleasant St., possess drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Herschel D. Beavers, 61, of 532 S. Light St., falsification, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael I. Gonzalez, 31, of South Charleston, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Dana L. Williams, 59, of Beavercreek, domestic violence, guilty, 180 days of jail with 178 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, defendant successfully completes 1 year law abiding, fined $250, assault, dismissed.

Damon W. Cooper, 46, of 2816 S. York St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Olga Garcia, 45, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jesus Lopez, 45, of Troy, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Michael W. Palmer, 50, of 126 E. Mulberry St., Apt. B, complicity, continued, public defender appointed

Haley Schuler, 22, of 6519 1/2 Conway Dr, drive without owner consent, continued, public defender appointed.

Perez B. Vazquez, 24, of 320 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Joel Portillo, 25, of Indianapolis, IN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Sommer L. Gianvito, 42, of London, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Timothy Plumley, 54, of Springvalley, request for bail, dismissed.

Leacey J. Pullins, 21, of 732 East Street, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Troy D. Rinker, 57, violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, to complete 40 hours of community service, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $350.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 42, of 346 Monaco Drive, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Regina D. Rosvanis, 42, of 346 Monaco Drive, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

William S. Brinsley, 49, of 310 S. Kensington Place, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jaeda L. Kumanchik, 20, of 1009 Clifton Ave., complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, complicity, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, intimidation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Doreen M. Payne, 72, of 626 N. Belmont, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brittany D. Phillips, 36, of 930 Sunset Ave., menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Kristy M. Cox, 40, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 5 days of jail, 6 months of probation, fined $10.