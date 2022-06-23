springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County man charged with 8th OVI

ajc.com

By
7 hours ago

A Clark County man was charged Wednesday for the eighth time with OVI.

Travis Lee Newman Delpinal was arrested after troopers responded around 1:40 a.m. to assist the Springfield Police Division with a man passed out behind the wheel on Henry Street, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Delpinal showed signs of impairment and was arrested for a felony OVI for the third time.

He had prior OVI convictions in 2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2015, including two felony convictions, the release stated.

Delpinal was booked into the Clark County Jail but as of Wednesday evening he was no longer listed on the online jail roster.

