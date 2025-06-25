Clark County library’s Northridge branch to open in late summer

This location was originally scheduled to open in late spring/early summer, but is now expected to open in late summer with grand opening activities planned for August or September.

Most of the exterior work is done, and the majority of the interior work, such as running wires and painting, will begin this week, said library director Bill Martino.

“As one drives by, you can see walls, exterior stone, windows going in and the space really coming together on the outsides,” said relations manager Allison Peck.

There have not been any issues or challenges related to the new branch, Martino said.

This branch will have dedicated adult, teen and children’s areas and materials; multiple meeting rooms and study areas for the public to use; and an outdoor multi-use programming and reading patio that backs up to Moorefield Family Park.

The base bid of this new construction, which broke ground in June, was from Pepper Construction Company of Ohio for $5.03 million. The architects are Luminaut Architecture.

Peck said they are “very excited” for the new branch to open.

“It’s always neat to see the architect’s vision take form in 3-D, (and) actually seeing how everything looks,” she said. “We hope that the community is as excited as we are to bring this new location to life and see it being used by residents.”

The library’s other new location opened in January at 191 S. Tuttle Road on the east side of Springfield.

This 5,000-square-foot location features a small meeting room, study rooms, computers, books and materials and a dedicated children’s area.

The Clark County Public Library system has multiple branches, with four in Springfield, one in Enon and one in South Charleston. The library also has a bookmobile that travels around the county.

For more information about the library, visit www.ccplohio.org or call 937-328-6903.