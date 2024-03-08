Clark County libraries to host eclipse events

The library will offer many programs, including history rocks, eclipse crafts, library hunts and story times, but some of the highlights include:

Thursday, March 14, 5:45 p.m.: Ask an Astronomer with Dr. Daniel Fleisch in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at the main library.

Thursday, March 28, 5 p.m.: A Grand Tour of the Universe with Fleisch in the Gaier Meeting Room of the main library.

Saturday, March 30, 3 p.m.: Total Solar Eclipse with Kurtz Miller, JPL Solar System Ambassador, in the Gaier Meeting Room of the main library.

Monday, April 8, 11 a.m.: Total Eclipse in the Park in Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Road.

“The library is excited to offer many types of programs for our patrons to learn about astronomy and the upcoming eclipse. Whether it be an eclipse craft, a moon scavenger hunt, or a presentation on the universe, hopefully something will spark the astronomer in you and keep your head to the skies,” adult programming specialist Catie Stewart said.

Certified eclipse viewing glasses will be given out at the eclipse programs at all locations. Distribution of the glasses will begin at all locations on Monday, March 11. At the main library, the glasses will be distributed at the patron services desk in the main hallway. There is a limit of four pairs of glasses per family, while supplies last.

For a complete list of all the planned events, visit the library Solar Eclipse page at https://www.ccplohio.org/countdown-to-the-solar-eclipse/.

All library locations will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8, to allow staff and patrons to view the eclipse.

For more information, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.