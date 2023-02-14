Clark County health advocates point to importance of heart health, CPR training

Clark County has a higher rate of death because of diseases of the heart than the state’s average, and heart disease is the leading cause of death among Clark Countians and throughout the nation.
February is American Heart Month, and local health leaders and advocates are pointing to ways people can prevent heart disease, respond during emergencies, and work toward healthy habits.
Clark County has seen an uptick in its age-adjusted rate for heart disease deaths over the past two years, ranking in the top 25 counties with the highest age-adjusted rate in the state.
Clark County’s rate for heart disease mortality was 216 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, with the rate increasing to 240 per 100,000 in 2022, according to Clark County Combined Health District preliminary data.
The mortality rate of Clark County residents was 1.6 times higher than the state of Ohio in 2020, according to the health district.
High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease, according to the health district.
Roughly 20% of Clark County’s population uses tobacco products, according to a health district 2021 survey. The health district offers smoking cessation courses for those who want to stop smoking.
The pandemic exacerbated other behaviors that may put a person at risk for heart disease and other comorbidities, said Clark County assistant health commissioner Chris Cook.
For instance, many people found comfort in food during a stressful time, fell behind on wellness checks, and switched to a more sedentary lifestyle. Others did seek exercise outdoors during a time of physical distancing, however, Cook said.
Overall, choosing healthy foods and drinks, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, and avoiding or quitting smoking are ways to help prevent heart disease, according to the health district. Addressing other comorbidities, such as diabetes and obesity, can also help heart health.
The American Heart Association this year is emphasizing the importance of learning CPR to help loved ones in emergency situations. The association has also been advocating for CPR being required training among high school students, a requirement that already exists in Ohio.
Roughly 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. When a person has a cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can double or triple their chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
Dan Price, who manages cardiology services at Springfield Regional Medical Center, added that those experiencing symptoms of a heart-related issue should contact emergency services immediately.
Calling for emergency services is advantageous, as a call gives emergency personnel time to prepare for their arrival. Emergency personnel responding to the call can also begin care promptly, Price said.
The longer someone has symptoms, the more the arteries are closed and the more heart muscle they lose, he said.
Springfield Regional Medical Center sees roughly 300 patients per year who receive a heart attack diagnosis, according to the hospital.
The health district recommends participating in cardiac rehabilitation for anyone recovering from a heart attack, heart failure or heart surgery.
Springfield Regional Medical Center heart rehabilitation supervisor Lisa McClure said many of the rehab center’s patients voiced anxiety during the pandemic, not wanting to go to gyms when they reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“It was an obstacle,” McClure said. “They weren’t willing to go out into crowds, which we understood and worked with.”
McClure said, instead, she and others encourage patients who had a heart attack or other heart issue to go for brisk walks a few times per week, and if a patient has equipment at home, they should use it throughout the week.
In addition to helping patients create a healthier meal routine and exercise regime, she also works with patients to craft strategies toward managing stress, including breathing techniques.
“We really stress the message, it’s about progress, not perfection,” she said.
