Clark County Dog Shelter full, offering lower-cost adoptions

The Clark County Dog Shelter has animals ready for adoption at reduced costs. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

The Clark County Dog Shelter has animals ready for adoption at reduced costs. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The Clark County Dog Shelter is full to capacity and is now offering cheaper fees to encourage adoptions.

Dogs can be adopted for $77, which includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip, license and a free vet check, at the shelter, 5201 Urbana Road.

The shelter currently has 41 dogs, with 42 large and seven small kennels, but “it is always a struggle to keep large kennels available,” said Chief Dog Warden Donald Roberts.

A dog ready for adoption at the Clark County Dog Shelter says hello to a visitor in this 2024 file photo. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Roberts said they started Jan. 1 this year with a carry over of 38 dogs and have taken in 338 dogs since that date.

Seasons have no effect on the number of dogs entering the shelter and they are “constantly on the doorstep of a full shelter,” with an increase of aggressive dogs.

“I would love for dog owners to purchase dog tags and display them on their tags. Both of these are state law and would help more dogs to get returned home instead of entering the shelter as a stray dog,” he said.

ExploreDayton Air Show pivots with inaugural Flight Fest: Gary Sinise band to perform

Those interested can visit Petfinder.com and search “Clark County Dog Shelter” to view the dogs for adoption or check for one you may have lost.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 937-521-2140.

In Other News
1
Lawmakers criticize plan to erase property taxes
2
Portion control is a big part of eating healthier; here’s easier ways...
3
‘I don’t want this to stall:’ Enon, Mad River seek to fund park, sports...
4
Boy arrested for putting gas on brother, lighting him on fire in...
5
Golden Wedding Party for 50th anniversaries to be held at Clark County...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.