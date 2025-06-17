Clark County Dog Shelter full, offering lower-cost adoptions

The shelter currently has 41 dogs, with 42 large and seven small kennels, but “it is always a struggle to keep large kennels available,” said Chief Dog Warden Donald Roberts.

Roberts said they started Jan. 1 this year with a carry over of 38 dogs and have taken in 338 dogs since that date.

Seasons have no effect on the number of dogs entering the shelter and they are “constantly on the doorstep of a full shelter,” with an increase of aggressive dogs.

“I would love for dog owners to purchase dog tags and display them on their tags. Both of these are state law and would help more dogs to get returned home instead of entering the shelter as a stray dog,” he said.

Those interested can visit Petfinder.com and search “Clark County Dog Shelter” to view the dogs for adoption or check for one you may have lost.

The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 937-521-2140.