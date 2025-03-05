Clark County disability group offers new mobile changing unit for local events

“While many places make an attempt, even restrooms designated as handicapped often aren’t big enough for a wheelchair and an assistant to maneuver in. Most older buildings and outside venues are not equipped with adult changing tables. This provides those individuals who require assistance the privacy and dignity of being able to take care of those needs,” she said.

The unit features a ramp, toilet, sink, motorized changing table complete with a Hoyer lift, and a shower capability.

A commissioning ceremony of the mobile changing unit will be held at 4 p.m. March 18, at the Mueller Activity Center Gym, on the Developmental Disabilities campus, at 2527 Kenton St., in Springfield.

The event will include words from the superintendent, a tour of the new unit and truck that will pull the unit, a tour of the new adult changing table-equipped restroom in the Activity Center gym, and there will be artwork of the individuals in the Unveiled Perspectives Art Exhibition featured throughout the center.

Campbell said they initially planned to purchase a drivable changing unit, but that had specific multiyear training and staffing constraints per the purchase agreement. They started looking at other options and were able to buy a truck and trailer, which is outfitted with all the same amenities.

“Not only do we own it outright, we have the ability to staff it, and can lend it out in the community for events and activities which would have been cost prohibitive with the initial vehicle. This trailer option truly delivers a community resource of accessibility to Clark County.”

Clark DD was able to afford the Activity Center restroom ($25,000), changing unit ($135,000) and pickup truck ($91,000), along with associated amenities, through federal ARPA funding. They were funded for $380,000 but spent $273,000 altering purchasing a trailer instead of the driving vehicle.

“We are so very excited to add this to the great things happening in Clark County and to be able to enrich the lives of our individuals by providing them access to places they might not have been able to go in the past because of prohibitive restroom amenities,” Campbell said.

The mobile station will live full time at 2527 Kenton St., but will be available to any organization or community group in Clark County that would like to borrow it. It can be reserved through a custom web app designed by Matchfoot Design, of Redmond, Washington, specifically for the unit.

There will be no charge to rent the unit, but those borrowing it must follow county insurance policies.

“We hope to see many of the great events that happen here take advantage of providing true accessibility for the community,” Campbell said.