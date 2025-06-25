Clark County deputy dies, funeral services being held Thursday

Oliver, 34, died June 18 in Kettering Health Washington Township, according to her obituary.

She had a battle with stage four cancer and “fought with extraordinary strength and grace,” according to a GoFundMe organized by Oliver’s sister, Rochelle.

The community is invited to honor her “life, service and sacrifice” on Thursday. The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and the funeral service will be held at noon at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave. A burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S. Charleston Pike, with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department rendering honors.

The law enforcement procession will affect traffic as they take Wittenberg Avenue to Liberty Street, to Limestone Street to High Street, which turns into South Charleston Pike, to get to the cemetery.

Oliver will receive full in service honors from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Kris Shultz said, which what happens when a deputy dies while currently in service, not in the line of duty.

“We’re all very distressed by Ami having passed. She’s been in the department for a significant period of time and always been a valuable member of the office,” he said. “We will do our best to pay honors to her and her service to the best of our ability and send her off with the love and affection of all of us at the sheriff’s office.”

Shultz said Oliver made her career as a deputy in the jail, which “is a very valuable service,” and made herself an asset to every operation that took place in the facility.

“Our jail deputies are unsung heroes for the office because they manage and handle all the activities and events that require a deputy that cannot be handled by a correction officer. Without them, road patrol would be overloaded,” he said, adding that she was also one of the rare people in this line of work that didn’t let her job affect her home or personal life.

Although Oliver is now gone, Shultz said her family will always be a part of the public safety family.

“Those folks bear the same hardships as those that wear the badge,” Shultz said. “In times like these, we try to make it a point so they know just because (their loved one) is no longer here, they’re still a part of our wider family in public safety.”