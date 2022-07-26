Clark County couple married 75 years celebrated at Golden Wedding Party at county fair

The annual Golden Wedding Party at the Clark County Fair was held Tuesday for couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage.
The party started around 10:30 a.m. in the Arts and Crafts building, which was a new location for this year.
Couples celebrating 50-plus years of marriage, as well as returning couples, were invited to the party. It included cake and ice cream, live music from the Champion City Trio of Dean Simms, Par Toliver and Annette Turner and a photographer to capture keepsake photos.
John and Anna May Brown were crowned the king and queen of the Golden Wedding Party. They have been married for 75 years, and say they met because of a motorcycle.
“We met from a motorcycle,” John said. “She thought I was somebody else. I promised her a ride and I had a brand new Harley. She stopped me and said, ‘Oh, I thought you were somebody else.’ And I said, ‘I’ll take you for a ride.’”
As for the secret to being married for so many years, Anna May said to “just enjoy one another, all the time.”
“Enjoy what he’s doing, he always enjoys what I would do... He would help me with my flower arranging, artwork and things, and I would polish his cars and his motorcycles,” she said.
The event is hosted by United Senior Services. Maureen Fagans, executive director and CEO of USS, said they are grateful to be able to have the event return to in-person this year.
“We’re excited to continue this sentimental tradition of honoring couples who have contributed significantly to family and community and help make up the heart of Clark County,” she said previously.
