23CV0317: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor trustee for JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the benefit of the Certificateholders of Equity One ABS, Inc. Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2002-4 v. Clark County Treasurer, Brooks Miller, Brooks A. Miller, Linda W. Riddle, Susanne L. Riddle, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Brooks A. Miller aka Brooks Miller, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Linda W Riddle, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Susanne L Riddle, foreclosure.

23CV0318: Universal 1 Credit Union Inc. v. Brian Elam, breach of contract.

23CV0319: MyCUmortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher L. Meade, Sr., United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christopher L. Meade Sr., foreclosure.

23CV0320: The City of Springfield, Ohio v. Terry L. Reed, action for money.

23CV0321: MHM Residences LLC v. Pamela Littlejohn Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of James L Duckworth, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, Unknown Spouse of Roberta J Duckworth, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, Unknown Spouse of William King, their unknown heirs, administrators, successors, and / or assigns, quiet title.

23CV0322: Mark Jackson v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, United Healthcare Services Inc, Victory Lanes, personal injury.

23CV0323: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Ruth Bickenheuser, action for money.

23CV0324: HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006-B, Mortgage-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-B v. Kelly Jo Benning, Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kelly Jo Benning if any, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Brian K. Northern to Daniel and Ashley Cearley, 4820 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $195,000.

Overholser Builders LLC to Larry and Sheryl Allen, 4106 Midfield St., Springfield; $35,000.

Elaine A. Hampton to 4Hearts Properties LLC, 1324 Waltin Lane, Springfield; $234,000.

Teresa K. Salser to David Helton, 3717 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; $0.

Roger L. Wilhelm Jr. to Roger L. Wilhelm Jr., 6310 Dialton Road, Springfield; $0.

Sharma S. Bumgardner to Bumgardner Properties I LLC, 3603 McConkey Road, South Vienna; $0.

Linda K. Addis to Dalton C. Haugen, 140 E. North St., Catawba; $195,000.

Joyce A. Schutte to Robert P. Hall and Regan Wade, 2139 Duquesne Drive, Springfield; $182,000.

DTG Farms LLC to Melanie and William D. Stacy, 2363 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $109,000.

Jessica M. and Myron D. Hecker IV to Myron D. Hecker IV, 938 White Oak Drive, Springfield; $0.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Danny L. and Cynthia H. Boyd, 951 Spruce Drive, Springfield; $174,500.

Carol L. Geyer to Carol L. Frizzell, 4400 Grange Hall Road, Springfield; $0.

Edith D. Young to Ronald and Kathleen Griffith, 345 Vale-Cemetery Road, Springfield; $270,000.