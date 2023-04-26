BreakingNews
Springfield group aids families affected by deadly townhome explosion
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0274: Jason Barga v. Tina Frank, Jana Fults, Kaila Jennings, Roger Lewis, Jr., Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

23CV0275: Amelia Torres, minor, Cristian Torres, Isabella Torres, minor v. Geico Insurance Co., Ohio Department of Medicaid, Dianne Sweeney, Thomas Sweeney, personal injury.

23CV0276: IH Credit Union v. Kellie Clark, replevin.

23CV0277: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Christopher Hiles, Mary Hiles, foreclosure.

23CV0278: One Main Financial Group LLC v. Charles Luedecke, action for money.

23CV0279: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Travis Vanover, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Travis Vanover, Ella Willoughby, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tommy Lee, 22, of Springfield, carpenter and Kylie Elkins, 21, of New Carlisle, receptionist.

Trenton Yowler, 18, of Springfield, Army Reserve and Sarah Daniels, 18, of Springfield, cashier.

Property transfers:

Brandon H. and Brandis L. Hillard, 1574 Fulton Ave., Springfield; none.

Nicholas S. Perkins to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1727-1729 Mound St., Springfield; $51,900.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry and Amigo Jeune, 927 Kenton St., Springfield; none.

Selyel LLC to SFL Properties LLC, 902 Selma Road, Springfield; none.

Julius Brent Wilder to GNR Market LLC, 1103 Selma Road, Springfield; $30,500.

Zechariah Allen and Tina Annette Vanburen to Kristopher D. Klosterman, 1623 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $113,500.

Mako Investments LLC to Michael Briggs II and Christina George, 873-873 McCreight Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Mario D. and Jose Gutierrez to Mario D. Gutierrez, 774 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; none.

