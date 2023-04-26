23CV0278: One Main Financial Group LLC v. Charles Luedecke, action for money.

23CV0279: PNC Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Travis Vanover, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Travis Vanover, Ella Willoughby, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Tommy Lee, 22, of Springfield, carpenter and Kylie Elkins, 21, of New Carlisle, receptionist.

Trenton Yowler, 18, of Springfield, Army Reserve and Sarah Daniels, 18, of Springfield, cashier.

Property transfers:

Brandon H. and Brandis L. Hillard, 1574 Fulton Ave., Springfield; none.

Nicholas S. Perkins to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 1727-1729 Mound St., Springfield; $51,900.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Garry and Amigo Jeune, 927 Kenton St., Springfield; none.

Selyel LLC to SFL Properties LLC, 902 Selma Road, Springfield; none.

Julius Brent Wilder to GNR Market LLC, 1103 Selma Road, Springfield; $30,500.

Zechariah Allen and Tina Annette Vanburen to Kristopher D. Klosterman, 1623 Maryland Ave., Springfield; $113,500.

Mako Investments LLC to Michael Briggs II and Christina George, 873-873 McCreight Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Mario D. and Jose Gutierrez to Mario D. Gutierrez, 774 Woodbine Ave., Springfield; none.