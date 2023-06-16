Current cases:

23CV0392: Barry Funk v. Grand River Insurance, John Doe Corporation, John Doe Individuals, Kelly McFarland, Katrina L. Yates, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

LeeAnna R. Dalton, 23, of New Carlisle, USPS Postal Worker and Nicholas T. Yeary, 23, of New Carlisle, auto restoration.

Donald J. Ward, 33, of Springfield, service advisor and Crystal E. Flora, 34, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Property transfers:

Charles E. Beard Jr. and Mary W. Beard to Charles E. Beard Jr., 2708 Woodthrush Road, Springfield; none.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater to Clark County Land Reutilization Corp, 4450 Penny Pike, Springfield; none.

John L and Carolyn A. Agle to Carolyn A. Agle, 691 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Vienna; none.

Leroy W. and Ina C. Holler to Ina C. Holler, 7062 New Horizon Ave., Enon; none.

Larry Garrett to Jason and Pamela Burlile, 8015 Philadelphia Drive, Fairborn; $179,900.

Barbara L. Szkody to Barbara L. Szkody, trustee, 5995 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; none.

Jane L. Baker to Jane L. Baker, trustee, 1845 Berwick Ave., Springfield; none.

Earl R. and Kellie L. Speakman to Earl R. Speakman, 300 Villa Road, Springfield; none.

Robert C. Appenzeller, trustee to Alyssa R. Watson and Matthew Thomas, 11219 Ayers Pike, New Carlisle; $350,000.

Joe A. and Aoife N. Polhamus to Aoife N. Polhamus, 3170 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; none.