23CV0057: Nadine Dennison-Smith v. Patricia Kearns, United Healthcare, personal injury.

23CV0058: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Bradley G. Kreider, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Bradley G. Kreider, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

23CV0059: Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Andrew J. Lockery, Brittany S. Lockery, Mariner Finance LLC c/o Corporation Service Company, as Registered Agent, foreclosure.

23CV0060: Flagstar Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Benjamin T. Larrabee, Lea S. Larrabee, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America - Department of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Elizabeth M. Ison, 24, of New Carlisle, RD Holder and Jacob A. Burchett, 26, of New Carlisle, self employed.

Renae S. Hall, 45, of South Vienna, radiology technologist and James E. Mercer, 52, of South Vienna, factor.

Property transfers:

Benny L. and Wendy H. Bray, trustees to Tonya D. Herring, 1824 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

George W. Frost Jr. to Frost Properties Solutions LLC, 1713 Southgate Ave., Springfield; $0.

Oliver Bane to CBMM Properties LLC, 1233 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $0.

Marguis Vance to Pierre L. Chavannes, 929-929.5 W. North St., Springfield; $26,000.

Todd A. Fadley to Todd A. and Julie A. Fadley, 627 Snowhill Blvd., Springfield; $0.