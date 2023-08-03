Current cases:

23CV0519: Fifth Third Bank, National Association FKA Fifth Third Bank Successor by Merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse if any of Frieda L. Thompson, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The City of Springfield, Ohio, Frieda L. Thompson, Kyle R. Thompson, Marquita L. Thompson, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, action for money.

23CV0520: Carnita T. Crowley v. John Logue, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, McGregor Metal Yellow Springs Works, LLC, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Zachary P. Adams, 29, of Springfield, grant writer and Chloe R. Green, 26, of Springfield, public health technician.

David M. Andrews, 50, of Springfield, disabled and Nancy L. Williams, 62, of Springfield, disabled.

Michelle M. Lingnau, 57, of Enon, realtor and David B. Johansen, 60, of Enon, American structure point.

Samuel S. Caley, 20, of Springfield, student and Hailey D. McCray, 20, of Uhrichsville, student.

Randy L. Blancet, 59, of Springfield, unemployed and RObin L. Mathers, 58, of Springfield, unemployed.

Jonathan A. Alvarado Alas, 24, of Springfield, dole maintenance and Naybeli De Leon Escobar, 33, of Springfield, house mom.

Haleigh M. Ashmore, 22, of Springfield, RN and Trynton G. Parker, 22, of Springfield, manufacturing tech.

Property transfers:

LCL Real Estate LTD to Mohammed Aldaghestani, 224 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $106,500.

LCL Real Estate LTD to Mohammed Aldaghestani, 726, 728, 732, 740 W. North St., Springfield; $106,500.

Lionel R. Paquette to Joy L. Myers, 215 Seever St., Springfield; none.

Dorothy M. and Joseph. H. Reardon II, 1707 Salem Ave., Springfield; none.

Carillo Group LLC to Andrew and Jenna Harding, 137 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $129,000.

Brittany Thompson to Kiley N. Collins, 2659 Morton Drive, Springfield; $116,500.