Officials postpone expansion of busy retail area after data comes into question

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

15 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0746: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Earl L. Hayward, Jr., breach of contract.

23CV0747: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Deborah Willis, action for money.

23CV0748: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Logan Buckner, action for money.

23CV0749: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Christophe A. Stroupe, breach of contract.

23CV0750: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Heidi L. Fernschild, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Carolyn F. Watkins to Jimmy Watkins, 229 Vine Road, Medway; $112,000.

TSM Properties LTD to Melissa Bousquette, 703 Cliffside Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Ronald E. Burns to Ana C. Burns, 3301 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; none.

Ronald W. Dalton to Melissa S. and Matthew A. Plut, 2858 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $218,000.

Michael F. McDaniel to Gabriel Kelly and Josie Marshall, 3786 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $195,000.

Michael E. and Barbara A. Ludwick to Barbara A. Ludwick, 3799 Woodbury Road, Medway; none.

A2 Property Solutions LLC to Sharon LaCass, 201 E. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $15,000.

Shelby L. Allen to Carl E. and Donna K. Mote, 315 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $155,000.

Gary L. Maxton to Rocio Vargas and Genaro Bernardino, 116 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $30,000.

